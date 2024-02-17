Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

XERS stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.26. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

