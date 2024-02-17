YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $42.05. YETI shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 1,139,937 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,080,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after acquiring an additional 479,285 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

