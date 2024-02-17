YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.798 billion to $1.832 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.