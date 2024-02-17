Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshiharu Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global ( NASDAQ:YOSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%.

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

