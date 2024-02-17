Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.46. 658,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,298. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $329.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

