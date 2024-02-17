Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.19. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $329.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

