Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $252.96, but opened at $276.57. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $286.55, with a volume of 234,530 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

