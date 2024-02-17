Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,704 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.