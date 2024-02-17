Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 3,086 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

