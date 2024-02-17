Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $33,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. 4,128,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $77.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.