Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $244.00 to $259.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $32,246,122. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

