100,000 Shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sagimet Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 1,280,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.