10,450 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 43,228,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,005,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

