109,534 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,095,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 428,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

MS stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

