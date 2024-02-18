178,504 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

