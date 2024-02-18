304,600 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 166,745 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,588 shares of company stock worth $2,976,954. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

