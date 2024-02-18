35,701 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,257. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

