35,781 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

