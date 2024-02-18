3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

