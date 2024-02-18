42,850 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 12.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 182,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

META stock traded down $10.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.32. 23,324,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

