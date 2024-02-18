46,126 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.