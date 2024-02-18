4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,855.93

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,855.93 ($61.33) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($70.98). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,590 ($70.60), with a volume of 57,895 shares changing hands.

4imprint Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,062.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,929.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,861.95.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

