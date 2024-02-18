7,100 Shares in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Bought by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Almacenes Éxito accounts for approximately 0.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.

EXTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 260,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,345. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

