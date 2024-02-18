8,060 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

