85,652 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Cardinal Health accounts for about 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. 2,341,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

