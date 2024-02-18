9,545 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,545 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $5,725,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 155.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 513,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 312,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,554 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
