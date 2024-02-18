Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,949,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $576,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,664,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,941,000 after purchasing an additional 801,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,311,000 after purchasing an additional 853,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.