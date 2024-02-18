ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 27th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $617.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACCO Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after buying an additional 218,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 836,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 190,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.