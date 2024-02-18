Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.61. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 3,208 shares changing hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 15.40%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

