Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.61. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 3,208 shares changing hands.
Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 15.40%.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.
