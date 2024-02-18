Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

