Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
