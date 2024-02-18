Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 44,107 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 513.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,107 shares during the period. BellRing Brands accounts for approximately 0.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

