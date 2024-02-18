Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 317,970 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.6 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,402. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

