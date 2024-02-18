Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 35,786 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. APA comprises about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 182,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 585,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 43.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,883. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

