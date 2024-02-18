Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,645,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU stock traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $655.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,732. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.