Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Prothena Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 1,184,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.