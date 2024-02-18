Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

