Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

