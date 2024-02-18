Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 5,510,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

