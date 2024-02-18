Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,250. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

