Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $61,445,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 1,030,819 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LVS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. 4,400,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,227. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

