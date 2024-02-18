Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 355.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at $133,055,566.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,968,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

