Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1,167.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 528,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,574. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -260.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.87.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

