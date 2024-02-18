Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $862.98. The company had a trading volume of 259,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,939. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $742.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

