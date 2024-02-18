Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,645,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

