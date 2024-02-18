Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 3,164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.66. 10,328,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

