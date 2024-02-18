Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after purchasing an additional 242,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 1,721,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

