Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.