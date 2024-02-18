Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.