Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

