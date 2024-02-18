Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

